Annual Opportunities Expo to Showcase Options for Students with Disabilities

By Kris Bergstrom for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | October 17, 2014 | 6:52 a.m.

The Annual Opportunities Expo will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 313 W. Tunnel St. in Santa Maria.

The purpose of the expo is to highlight the many opportunities available in northern Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties to help students with disabilities become working and contributing members of their community.

This one-day public event hosts venders, educators and businesses that support special-education programs, and provides information about getting jobs and living in the community. Parents, guardians, friends, educators and members of the community are invited to attend. Each year local businesses are honored for their contributions and exceptional students are acknowledged for their achievements.

October is also National Disability Employment Awareness Month. In his recent proclamation President Barack Obama stated, “Americans with disabilities lead thriving businesses, teach our children, and serve our Nation; they are innovators and pioneers of technology. During National Disability Employment Awareness Month, we celebrate the Americans living with disabilities, including significant disabilities, who enrich our country, and we reaffirm the simple truth that each of us has something to give to the American story.”

More information is available from Cheri Spencer, vocational and transition manager, at 805.922.0334 or [email protected].

— Kris Bergstrom is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

