Annual Scarecrow Competition Returning to Santa Maria

By Mark van de Kamp for the City of Santa Maria | August 26, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

Join the fun of the 33rd Annual Autumn Arts Festival by participating in the 2nd Annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

The contest is an opportunity for residents and participating merchants, organizations and schools to spread goodwill in support of the Autumn Arts Festival Saturday, Oct. 1.

Scarecrow entries are free and awards will be given to the top submissions.

Create a scarecrow that is traditional, whimsical or humorous. Scarecrows may promote a business, school or favorite hobby — just keep it family-friendly.

To participate, simply create a scarecrow and place it in front of your home, school or storefront and take a picture of it.

Pick up a form at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, located at 615 S. McClelland Street, or download the entry form at www.smartsfest.com, then email the form along with the picture to [email protected] or mail/drop off the completed entry form to the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

The deadline for submitting entries and having the scarecrow in place for pre-judging is Friday, Sept. 23.

Mark van de Kamp is the public information officer for the City of Santa Maria.

 
