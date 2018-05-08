Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:14 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Annual Show, Sale Help Cultivate Art of Bonsai

By Ernie Witham for Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara | May 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
California Redwood Click to view larger
California Redwood (Steve Iwaki)

The Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara will hold its annual show, sale and demonstrations Saturday and Sunday May 19-20 in the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 La Cumbre Road. Admission is free and open to all who are interested. Saturday hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

There will be a professional show of club member’s trees in a variety of styles. There be a sales area for trees, pots, tools and other related bonsai items, as well as a silent auction for special items. Bonsai demonstrations will be held at 1 p.m. both days.

Club members will be available to answer questions on the art of bonsai and there will be a free bonsai problem clinic. Attendees are welcome to bring in trees for advice. A beginning workshop will be held in early June and attendees can get further information and sign up at the show.

Since its origin in 1971, the Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara has been dedicated to the education of its members and the general public in the art and culture of bonsai. An informal group ranging from novice to advanced, the club invites all who are interested to join.

Meetings provide an opportunity to share information concerning the growth, styling and propagation of bonsai, and to stay current on what is happening in the world of bonsai.

The club invites nationally known guest speakers and demonstrators, and draws on the knowledge of its members for the monthly evening meetings. Advanced classes with instructors from around California are scheduled eight times a year. Open workshops for all members are also scheduled.

The club meets the second Tuesday of each month, except December and August at 7 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., Room 7.
 
For more information, email Joe Olson, club president, at [email protected]

— Ernie Witham for Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 