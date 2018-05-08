Annual Show, Sale Help Cultivate Art of Bonsai

The Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara will hold its annual show, sale and demonstrations Saturday and Sunday May 19-20 in the Fellowship Hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 La Cumbre Road. Admission is free and open to all who are interested. Saturday hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

There will be a professional show of club member’s trees in a variety of styles. There be a sales area for trees, pots, tools and other related bonsai items, as well as a silent auction for special items. Bonsai demonstrations will be held at 1 p.m. both days.

Club members will be available to answer questions on the art of bonsai and there will be a free bonsai problem clinic. Attendees are welcome to bring in trees for advice. A beginning workshop will be held in early June and attendees can get further information and sign up at the show.

Since its origin in 1971, the Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara has been dedicated to the education of its members and the general public in the art and culture of bonsai. An informal group ranging from novice to advanced, the club invites all who are interested to join.

Meetings provide an opportunity to share information concerning the growth, styling and propagation of bonsai, and to stay current on what is happening in the world of bonsai.

The club invites nationally known guest speakers and demonstrators, and draws on the knowledge of its members for the monthly evening meetings. Advanced classes with instructors from around California are scheduled eight times a year. Open workshops for all members are also scheduled.

The club meets the second Tuesday of each month, except December and August at 7 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave., Room 7.



For more information, email Joe Olson, club president, at [email protected]

— Ernie Witham for Bonsai Club of Santa Barbara.