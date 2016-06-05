Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:23 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

With Smiles, Cheers and Sheer Determination, State Street Mile Races Through Downtown Santa Barbara

Annual fundraiser for crime victims brings together competitive runners, dogs and their owners, families and, for the first time, amputees

Andre Barbieri, 35, of Santa Barbara, finished second in the State Street Mile Amputee Athletes men’s division with a time of 6:33. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 5, 2016 | 2:46 p.m.

Pushing beyond their prosthetic limbs, six runners did not let leg amputations slow down their sprint Sunday morning in the State Street Mile, a fundraiser for the Crime Victim Emergency Fund operated by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

The amputee division was the newest addition to the annual race, which began in 1983 and supports the needs of local crime victims and witnesses.

San Luis Obispo resident Karen Aydelott, who lost her lower leg 10 years ago after being hit by a car as she rode her bike, said finishing the race in under 14 minutes was an accomplishment after an additional surgery last month.

“It does not stop me,” said Aydelott, 70, the only female runner in the Nobbe Amputee Mile category. “This is a great opportunity for challenged athletes.”

Hundreds of locals dashed down State Street in the downhill one-mile event sponsored by HOKA ONE ONE, an athletic shoe brand owned by Goleta-based Deckers Brands. Runners were split by age group categories, the oldest division being 60-plus.

The morning began with more than 50 young racers lined up at the Pedregosa Street intersection in the 14-and-under division. Dressed in blue and orange State Street Mile T-shirts, many looked over their shoulders anxiously to hear the “on your mark, get set, go.”

A crowd favorite was the noncompetitive Family Mile. Parents held hands and carried children on their backs, while others pushed toddlers in strollers. One woman, surrounded by four children, shouted “best family event ever” as she approached Paseo Nuevo.

Runners and walkers were awarded a medal of completion once they crossed the white finish line.

Onlookers near the finish line cheered loudly for dogs and their owners in the Dog Run. Equipped in yellow “adopt me” vests, more than six dogs from the nonprofit C.A.R.E.4Paws animal shelter wagged their tails down the course.

From the smallest breed of chihuahuas and English bulldogs to Labrador retrievers and boxers, pups of all sizes zipped downhill with their tongues out.

Bryan Duff and Kaydom, a 5-year-old Weimaraner, finished with a winning time of four minutes and 13 seconds.

In the 50-59 age group, Tony Hyde finished in first place. The 50-year-old resident of Basildon, England, finished in four minutes and 58 seconds, beating the 2015 record holder.

Competitive runners participated in an Open and Master’s Elite Mile, which included a cash prize for top finishers.

Alycia Cridebring, 23, of Davis, placed first in the Elite Women division, with a time of four minutes and 23 seconds. Goleta resident Thomas Poston, also 23, placed first in the Elite Men division with a time of three minutes and 53 seconds.

For locals Debbie Barnett and Lorraine Yates, the mile was just an enjoyable event. The two finished in less than 10 minutes after training together since January.

Click here for complete State Street Mile race results.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

