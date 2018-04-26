Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:29 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Annual Strawberry Festival Aims To Cook Up ‘A Berry Good Time’

Three-day event planned for the Santa Maria Fairpark includes food, music, animal and carnival rides

Chef holding dish prepared with strawberries Click to view larger
Chef Scott Landry wil present cooking demonstrations during the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, which runs Friday through Sunday, at the Santa Maria Fairpark. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 26, 2018 | 10:16 p.m.

A cooking demonstration during the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival will serve up a taste of berries and a touch of comedy for the next three days.

The annual Strawberry Festival opens Friday and runs through Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St., with berries and more available. 

The theme this year is “A Berry Good Time,” and once again a cooking demonstration will feature the red fruit that boasts the top spot among Santa Barbara County’s crops.

Chef Scott Landry, known for his Bayou-style cusine, will provide cooking demonstrations during three shows daily, with different recipes each time.

Treats he plans to demonstrate include a layered strawberry dessert, chocolate-dipped, liqueur-injected strawberrys, strawberry punch with Crown Royal popular at breakfast during Mardi Gras, strawberry creme pie, and strawberry bread pudding, a traditional Louisiana dish.

“We’re going to try to work in a whole lot in 30-minute shows throughout the day,” he said, adding that the recipes will change from show to show.

Fresh and sweet are key to cooking with strawberries, he said. 

“You cannot ever go wrong with cream and berries and sugar,” he added. “My grandmother used to say, ‘If it tasted good, it wasn’t good for you.’ We don’t charge extra for the calories.”

This will mark the Louisiana-based chef’s first appearance at the Strawberry Festival.

Chef Landry’s Cajun Comedy Cooking Show will occur daily at 12:30, 2:30, and 6:30 p.m. in the Strawberry Pavilion. 

Other attractions include rising country music artist Coffey Anderson and his band, who will perform at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Center Stage. 

Dessert made with strawberries Click to view larger
Strawberries, including those dipped in chocolate and featured in other ways, sit on a plate. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Once again the California Women for Ag will serve up free strawberry tasting, letting visitors sample four berries before ranking their favorites from noon to 4 p.m. all three days. 

They expect to serve up thousands of berries — the Monterey variety from Daren’s Berries, the San Andreas variety from Mar Vista and two proprietary varieties from Driscoll's and Manzanita Berry Farm. 

Most people don’t realize berries come in a different varieties, she said.

“They think a strawberry is a strawberry, an orange is an orange and a banana is a banana,” said Nancy Machut from Daren’s Berries and California Women for Agriculture.

Tasters also discover that looks don’t necessary equate color. 

“They all believe that it’s about the color and the redder the berry the sweeter the berry. That’s not always the case,” Machut said. 

The Wildlife Experience, based in Oak View in Ventura County, will show off assorted critters including a prairie dog, a kinkajou, a red-tailed hawk, a great horned owl, a skunk and more, according to handler Beverly Critcher.

Shows, at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. each day, include entertainment and education with a focus on conservation.

“It’s not just about animals and their natural history, but their plight in the wild, so we try to get that across,” she said. 

The organization has returned to Santa Maria following a winter that saw personnel and critters evacuated twice due to the Thomas Fire in December. 

“As long as we stayed calm, they stayed calm,” she said of the evacuation strategy.. 

The festival also will include rides and games at the Midway of Fun Carnival, which will be open daily noon to 11 p.m. with unlimited ride wristbands available for $35. However, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, riders can buy one wristband and get the second free. 

Of course, festival goers can pick up a basket or flat of berries to take home from vendors at the Fairpark this weekend.

Festival gates will be be open noon to 10 p.m. all three days, with tickets prices $10 for ages 12 to 61, $7 for ages 6 to 11, and $7 for ages 62 and older. Children 5 and under will be admitted for free. Parking at the Fairpark costs $7.

On opening day, people 62 and older will be admitted for free, while Saturday admission is $1 for children ages 6 to 11.

Sunday is Fiesta Day, with Hispanic musical entertainment planned with separate ticket purchase required in addition to regular festival admission.

For a complete schedule click here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 