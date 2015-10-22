Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb Dedicated to Debby Davison

Advice

On Saturday, Oct. 24, hundreds of hikers and community volunteers will gather at Elings Park for the 15th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb.

This year’s climb is dedicated to the memory of former Channel 3 News Anchor, Debby Davison. Davison was a long-time CADA supporter and board member. She took part in three International Summit Climbs and every local climb through 2014.

Summit for Danny is spearheaded by business leader Bob Bryant, who lost his son Danny to substance abuse in 1995. Determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others, Bob teamed up with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to develop a youth treatment center for Santa Barbara.

Money raised from the community climb provides scholarship funds for substance abuse treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

Participants can choose from three trail options including a 3 mile hike, a moderate 5 mile trail, and a challenging 8.5 mile climb.

All hikes will take place at Godric Grove at Elings Park and dogs are welcome.

Following the climb, climbers and their friends and families are invited to enjoy a BBQ, face painting, live entertainment, special photo set and awards presentation.

The Title Sponsors of this year’s Summit for Danny are Montecito Bank & Trust and The Towbes Group.

Other major supporters include: Bryant & Sons Jewelers, Herb and Bui Simon, Virgil Elings, Richard and Marguerite Berti, WestPac Shelter Corp., Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department, Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office, Kiwanis Club, Cottage Health System, Invest West & Pacifica Hotels, Axia Merchant Services and Parent Click.

Please join the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Saturday, Oct. 24, as the community climbs together to help our kids rise above drug abuse.

To learn more about the event, contact Catherine Remak at 805.963.1433 x138 or [email protected].

— Catherine Remak is the director of corporate development and communications for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.