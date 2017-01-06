Annual Tree Burn Lights Up Solvang for End of Julefest, Start of 2017

County Fire Department serves up safety tips, demonstration at event in field near Old Mission Santa Ines

With a break between two winter storms, the annual Christmas tree burn took place in Solvang on Friday night.

The event ran from 5 to 7 p.m., and served as the culmination of the community’s Julefest celebration, which spans a month and includes a Christmas parade, a tree-lighting ceremony and many more events.

A large pile of discarded Christmas trees — minus ornaments or other decorations — has accumulated in the field near Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang in anticipation of the big burn.

Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department again offered safety tips plus fire demonstrations as part of the event

A band provided live music for the crowd while a food truck and other concessions were available.

The burn was sponsored by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department and supervised by the county Fire Department.

County firefighters strongly advise residents against burning their own Christmas trees.

Instead, remaining trees can be recycled in a green-waste container.

It’s been two years since the last tree burn in Solvang because the 2016 event had to be canceled due to extremely muddy conditions at the Mission grounds.

Instead of flames, the pile of trees encountered a chipper en route to a new role as mulch.

