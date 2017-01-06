Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:23 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Annual Tree Burn Lights Up Solvang for End of Julefest, Start of 2017

County Fire Department serves up safety tips, demonstration at event in field near Old Mission Santa Ines

Two firefighters are silhouetted by intense flames Friday night during the annual Christmas Tree burn in Solvan. Click to view larger
Two firefighters are silhouetted by intense flames Friday night during the annual Christmas Tree burn in Solvan. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 6, 2017 | 9:54 p.m.

With a break between two winter storms, the annual Christmas tree burn took place in Solvang on Friday night.

The event ran from 5 to 7 p.m., and served as the culmination of the community’s Julefest celebration, which spans a month and includes a Christmas parade, a tree-lighting ceremony and many more events.

A large pile of discarded Christmas trees — minus ornaments or other decorations — has accumulated in the field near Old Mission Santa Ines in Solvang in anticipation of the big burn. 

Members of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department again offered safety tips plus fire demonstrations as part of the event

A band provided live music for the crowd while a food truck and other concessions were available.

A firefighters holds a burning flare as a Christmas Treet is engulfed in flames behind him. Click to view larger
A firefighters holds a burning flare as a Christmas Treet is engulfed in flames behind him. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The burn was sponsored by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department and supervised by the county Fire Department.

County firefighters strongly advise residents against burning their own Christmas trees. 

Instead, remaining trees can be recycled in a green-waste container. 

It’s been two years since the last tree burn in Solvang because the 2016 event had to be canceled due to extremely muddy conditions at the Mission grounds.

Instead of flames, the pile of trees encountered a chipper en route to a new role as mulch.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A firefighter uses a flare to help ignite a giant pile of Christmas trees was was set ablaze Friday night in Solvang. Click to view larger
A firefighter uses a flare to help ignite a giant pile of Christmas trees was was set ablaze Friday night in Solvang. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 