Advice

Annual Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Kick-Off to Feature DA Joyce Dudley as Keynote Speaker

By Leslie Dinaberg for Women's Fund of Santa Barbara | October 12, 2015 | 8:10 a.m.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara will host a site visit kick-off from 3–6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015, at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara. 

This annual event features progress reports from the seven local nonprofits that received Women’s Fund grants this past spring. For the first time, there will be a keynote speaker at the event: County of Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley. 

“Joyce knows that prevention and early intervention strategies are key to changing lives,” said Women’s Fund Chair Nancy Harter. “For more than a decade, the Women’s Fund has researched and funded local programs with those same strategies.”

While there is a $20 fee for Women’s Fund members to help defray costs, the event is open to guests free of charge. A reception will follow the kick-off at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, go to the Women’s Fund website at www.womensfundsb.org.

After the Oct. 29 kick-off, Women’s Fund members and guests will have the opportunity to sign up for small-group visits to the seven 2015 grantees to see first-hand how Women’s Fund grants are changing lives. The small-group visits will be available on a first-come basis between November and February. 

Donating more than $5.1 million to the local community since 2004, the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara is an all-volunteer collective donor group that enables women to combine their charitable dollars into significant grants focused on the critical needs of women, children and families in south Santa Barbara County. 

The Women’s Fund has grown from 68 members in 2004 to nearly 700 in 2015. 

— Leslie Dinaberg serves on the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara communications committee.

