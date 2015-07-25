4th Suspect Arrested in Gang-Related Fatal Stabbing in Lompoc

Advice

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly gang-related stabbing last month in Lompoc.

Damian Simpson, 20, was taken into custody last week, Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh said.

Simpson is the latest suspect arrested in connection with the death of Jesse Lara, 29, of Lompoc.

Police say Lara was stabbed multiple times the night of June 6 near North M Street and Maple Avenue. He died later at a local hospital.

Hours after the stabbing, officers arrested Edward Dion Carter Jr., 21.

A couple of days later, Walsh announced the arrest of two other suspects: Dequan Matthews, 18, and a male juvenile whose name wasn’t released due to his age.

Those arrested face murder and gang involvement charges, authorities said.

The killing reportedly involved rival gangs and prompted city and faith leaders to join forces and gather at City Hall to call for calm.

