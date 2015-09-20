Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:21 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Another Day of 90-Degree Temperatures Ahead, But Forget the Rain

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | September 20, 2015 | 11:55 p.m.

The weekend heat wave is expected to continue this week as forecast, but the slight chance of showers appears to have dried up — at least on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

The National Weather Service said Monday’s daytime temperatures will likely be in the low 90s again, with mostly clear skies.

The rest of the week should bring more of the same, except with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

Earlier, the weather service had indicated that a 30 percent chance of showers — and possibly even thunderstorms — could materialize Monday and Tuesday, thanks to increasing subtropical moisture combined with an upper-level low pressure system off the Baja coast.

Now, however, any potential rain is only expected to make it as far north as Los Angeles County.​

With the extreme heat, officials are warning residents to take precautions, stay hydrated and use common sense. Children, the elderly and pets are particularly vulnerable to the heat.

