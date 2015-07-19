Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Another Hot, Humid Day in Store for Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 19, 2015 | 9:27 p.m.

Forecasters say Santa Barbara County is likely to get another day of unusually warm and humid conditions Monday, along with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The likelihood of rain overnight Sunday was pegged at 70 percent, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

That drops to 30 percent Monday and 20 percent Monday night.

The unusual summer precipitation is due to a warm and wet air mass being pushed northward from what was Tropical Storm Dolores off the Mexican coast.

However, despite mostly cloudy skies Sunday, most of the heavy downpours missed Santa Barbara County.

Jameson Reservoir on the Upper Santa Ynez River was the county’s wettest spot, with 1.19 inches of rain recorded in the 24-hour period ending at 9 p.m.

Santa Maria had 0.73 inches, while Guadalupe measured 0.66 inches.

In Santa Barbara, the total was only 0.08 inches, while Goleta recorded a mere 0.01 inches.

Carpinteria and Montecito both measured about a third of an inch.

Those totals were in stark contrast to San Luis Obispo County, where several areas received 1.5 to 2 inches of rain.

Similar totals were reported in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Sunny skies and cooler conditions are expected to return Tuesday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

