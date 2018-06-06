Another Person Charged with Murder for Fatal Lompoc Shooting from 2010

Another person has been charged with murder for a gang-related fatal shooting in Lompoc eight years ago.

The murder charge and special allegations including personal use of a firearm, infliction of great bodily injury and that the crime was committed in association with and to benefit a criminal street gang, were filed in Santa Maria Juvenile Court.

The suspect was 17 years old when Isidro Madera, 38, of Lompoc was fatally shot.

Because of the victim’s age at the time of the shooting, the case was filed in juvenile court and the defendant's name has not been released.

“Due to the confidentiality requirements of the juvenile court, the district attorney cannot release further information at this time," District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in a press release.

The defendant was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in juvenile court. It's possible the case ultimately will be moved to regular court.

Seven people were arrested months after Madera was shot and killed near his North K Street apartment on Jan. 20, 2010.

Following a trial, three men received sentences of more than 50 years in state prison.

