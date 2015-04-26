For 2nd Night, Gusty Winds Expected to Sweep Across Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

Another round of strong gusty winds is in the overnight forecast for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday, and the ​National Weather Service has issued a new wind advisory through Monday morning.

The combination of gusty santa ana winds and low humidity is expected to increase the risk of fire danger Monday, authorities said.

Late Sunday, winds gusting to nearly 70 mph pushed a vegetation fire toward a single-family home in the 700 block of Picacho Lane in Montecito. The flames singed the side of the house before firefighters could extinguish the blaze.

There were no injuries, but authorities briefly evacuated nearby residences as a precaution.

For a second night Sunday, the weather service warned that isolated gusts of 55 mph were possible in the Montecito foothills. However, Montecito Fire Protection District ​spokeswoman Geri Ventura said firefighters enountered 68 mph winds on upper Picacho Lane.

Across the region, forecasters were expecting north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Canyons and passes below the Santa Ynez Mountains are likely to experience the highest winds.

Motorists were advised to use caution and to expect sudden, powerful crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

The wind advisory is to take effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and last until at least 3 a.m. Monday.​

A gale warning was extended for the outer Santa Barbara Channel through Monday morning, with a small-craft advisory in effect closer to shore.

Seas of 10 to 12 feet are possible, the weather service said, with northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 knots and local gusts to 40 knots, or about 46 mph.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are expected Monday and Tuesday on the South Coast, with daytime highs reaching to near 80 degrees.

A slight cooling trend is likely by Wednesday, the weather service said, with daytime temperatures falling to the low 70s.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .