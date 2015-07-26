Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 6:03 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Another Round of Hot Weather Headed for Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 26, 2015 | 1:39 p.m.

Keep the swimsuits, sunscreen and fans handy.

Santa Barbara County is due for another hot spell this coming week, with highs reaching the upper 80s near the coast, and into the 90s in some North County locations, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, a high-pressure area currently centered over Texas will begin moving west, bringing with it above-normal temperatures for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, forecasters say.

Highs of 89 are predicted for Santa Barbara and Santa Maria on Wednesday and Thursday, and 88 on Friday.

The Santa Ynez Valley should easily make it into the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows in the low 60s are expected.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

