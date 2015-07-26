Another Round of Hot Weather Headed for Santa Barbara County

Advice

Keep the swimsuits, sunscreen and fans handy.

Santa Barbara County is due for another hot spell this coming week, with highs reaching the upper 80s near the coast, and into the 90s in some North County locations, according to the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday, a high-pressure area currently centered over Texas will begin moving west, bringing with it above-normal temperatures for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, forecasters say.

Highs of 89 are predicted for Santa Barbara and Santa Maria on Wednesday and Thursday, and 88 on Friday.

The Santa Ynez Valley should easily make it into the 90s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows in the low 60s are expected.

