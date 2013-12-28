Another Wreck, Another Road Closure in Montecito

It's been a bad couple days for encounters between vehicles and utility poles in Montecito.

As of Saturday afternoon, East Valley Road was shut down in two locations — the first from a suspected DUI accident Friday and the second from a high-speed wreck early Saturday.

East Valley between Glen Oaks Drive and Park Lane remained shut down while Southern California Edison crews continuing working to replace a power pole that was damaged at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The driver in that crash was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A second closure — between Sheffield Drive and Stonehouse Lane — occurred after a single-vehicle accident shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said.

A Porsche Cayenne was traveling west at a high rate of speed on the 2200 block of East Valley Road when the driver lost control after crossing the bridge over Romero Creek, officials said.

The abandoned Cayenne was found — on its side with significant front-end damage and airbag deployment — near the entrance to Stonehouse Lane after hitting at least five large oak trees and splintering an Edison power pole, knocking out telephone and electrical service to nearby residents, officials said.

Damage to the roadway was noted over 300 feet from where the vehicle was found, with debris and other wreckage scattered on both sides of the road, officials said.

Residents affected by the closure near Park Lane should access their properties from the Sheffield side of East Valley Road, officials said.

Traffic on East Valley Road between Sheffield and Stonehouse Lane will also be shut down until further notice, possibly as long as three days, officials said.

Residents west of Sheffield can expect delays and can only access their properties by way of Ortega Ridge Road.

Updated information about the road closure is available at the Caltrans website, or by calling their hotline at 800.427.7623.

