Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:36 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Another Wreck, Another Road Closure in Montecito

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 28, 2013 | 5:16 p.m.

It's been a bad couple days for encounters between vehicles and utility poles in Montecito.

As of Saturday afternoon, East Valley Road was shut down in two locations — the first from a suspected DUI accident Friday and the second from a high-speed wreck early Saturday.

East Valley between Glen Oaks Drive and Park Lane remained shut down while Southern California Edison crews continuing working to replace a power pole that was damaged at about 2 p.m. Friday, according to the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The driver in that crash was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A second closure — between Sheffield Drive and Stonehouse Lane — occurred after a single-vehicle accident shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, fire officials said.

A Porsche Cayenne was traveling west at a high rate of speed on the 2200 block of East Valley Road when the driver lost control after crossing the bridge over Romero Creek, officials said.

The abandoned Cayenne was found — on its side with significant front-end damage and airbag deployment — near the entrance to Stonehouse Lane after hitting at least five large oak trees and splintering an Edison power pole, knocking out telephone and electrical service to nearby residents, officials said.

Damage to the roadway was noted over 300 feet from where the vehicle was found, with debris and other wreckage scattered on both sides of the road, officials said.

Residents affected by the closure near Park Lane should access their properties from the Sheffield side of East Valley Road, officials said.

Traffic on East Valley Road between Sheffield and Stonehouse Lane will also be shut down until further notice, possibly as long as three days, officials said.

Residents west of Sheffield can expect delays and can only access their properties by way of Ortega Ridge Road. 

Updated information about the road closure is available at the Caltrans website, or by calling their hotline at 800.427.7623.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 