Antelope Valley Hands SBCC First Loss in the Snow, 5-2

Antelope Valley scored four runs in its last two at-bats on Tuesday to rally past SBCC 5-2 in a game that was called after five innings by snow.
The Vaqueros (5-1) took a 7-5 lead by scoring five runs in the sixth inning with the weather in the 40-degree range, 25-mph winds and occasional snow flurries. The last four runs came home on bases-loaded walks but all that was erased because AVC didn't get to bat in the sixth inning and it reverted back to the last complete inning.
The Marauders (1-3) outhit the Vaqueros 6-2.
Tristan Perrin, a 6-3 freshman right-hander from Thousand Oaks, made his first start for the Vaqueros and gave up four runs (one earned) on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
The Vaqueros tied the game 1-1 on a second-inning double by Benjamin Martz and an RBI single by third baseman Logan Pollack. They took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Nicholas Prainito walked, Benjamin Martz reached on an error and Pollack advanced the runners on a sacrifice bunt. Prainito scored an unearned run on Phil Quartararo's groundout to short.
The Vaqueros will play a three-game series with L.A. Pierce, starting Thursday and Friday in Woodland Hills with both games at 2 p.m. The teams will meet for a third straight day on Saturday at Pershing Park at 1 p.m.
