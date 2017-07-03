Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:19 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Anthony Beebe: A Bachelor’s Degree for All May Not be Realistic, Or Necessary

Click to view larger
(Santa Barbara City College illustration)
By Anthony Beebe | July 3, 2017 | 10:00 a.m.

Should the goal of society be a bachelor’s degree for all?

While a four-year college degree for all is a noble goal, it may be more idealistic than realistic.

This year, nearly a third of the nation’s 3 million high school graduates will walk off stage and never pursue a bachelor’s degree. Given only about a third (i.e., 34 percent) of the U.S. population holds a B.A., the nonbaccalaureate pathway is the usual route for the majority of our population.

Before going any further, I need to clear the air: While a great accomplishment, achieving a bachelor’s degree is not the end all, be all in the world.

We all know plenty of people who have bachelor’s degrees in obscure disciplines or areas completely unrelated to their careers. Likewise, we also know plenty of successful people without B.A.s.

The point here is that while a bachelor’s degree can be an important pathway to success, there are lots of routes and opportunities to a happy, successful life.

I am a strong advocate for some college for everyone! This is a realistic goal and is particularly important in today’s job market. According to the Center on Education and the Workforce at Georgetown University, 3.1 million jobs created during this long economic recovery have gone to workers with an Associate degree or some college, but less than a Bachelor’s degree.

Unfortunately, those with only a high school diploma have been left behind in the job market.

I did a quick Google search of “Associate Degree Preferred” to see what kinds of jobs might show up for those with some college, but less than a Bachelor’s degree. I got several excellent job listings, including the following:

» Registered nurse

» AutoCAD drafter

» Radiology technician

» Patient access coordinator

» Auto damage adjuster

» Helpdesk technician

» Architectural drafter

» Medical sales coordinator

» Production graphic artist

So what if you want to take me up on the “some college” idea, but you don’t want to commit to two years to get an Associate degree?

The great news is that you can choose a short-term college certificate program. These usually run only a couple of semesters for full-time students in technical areas such as Auto Technology, Water Technology, Early Childhood Education, Justice Studies, Animation and Gaming, Culinary Arts, Cosmetology, etc.

Experts indicate that the skills students learn in certificate programs are increasingly in demand as the economy grows, becomes more complex and quickly changes. Certificate programs are very efficient, as you get right into the topic without taking all the general education courses.

It is interesting that studies have shown that 40 percent of those with certificates earn more than their peers with Associate degrees, and 25 percent with certificates earn more than those with bachelor’s degrees!

A final option to get some college are digital badges. These are a type of mini-certificate that can be completed in narrow areas of expertise with classes ranging from eight to 16 hours of instruction. They might cover marketing tools, branding concepts, negotiating strategies, coaching skills or other quick topics, designed to be studied one week and put to work the next!

Yes, a bachelor’s degree for all would be wonderful; but realistically, there are a variety of reasons this may not be possible. Research shows that lack of academic potential or ability is not one of them. It is all the other things of life, including work, family, finances, transportation, time, etc., that make a bachelor’s degree for all more idealistic than realistic.

Some college for all, however, is possible. We have some amazing community colleges here on the Central Coast. Like Santa Barbara City College, they are a great starting point for your future.

Whatever your age, whatever your past educational experience, whatever your dreams — get set for Fall 2017 semester today!!

Anthony Beebe Ph.D., Ed.D. is superintendent/president of Santa Barbara City College. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 