Business

Anthony Kuhns Joins Lee & Associates’ Los Olivos Office as Sales Associate

By Tara Naughter for Lee & Associates Central Coast | March 11, 2015 | 11:38 a.m.

Anthony Kuhns

Lee & Associates Central Coast is proud to announce the hiring of Anthony Kuhns as a sales associate.

Kuhns will specialize in office, industrial and retail properties and will be based in Lee & Associates' Los Olivos office.

Kuhns joins Lee & Associates Central Coast with more than 30 years of commercial real estate and property management experience. Originally from Los Angeles, he started his career in property management handling office properties as well as retail centers and industrial parks. He moved into leasing handling all of the renewals for a medical portfolio he managed and new leasing for vacant spaces at select properties.

He has extensive operations and project experience ranging from handling tenant improvement remodels and full floor build-outs, to managing high rise aerial lift HVAC equipment, to supervising an elevator modernization project costing over $1 million and taking 18 months to complete.

Over the years, Kuhns has served as a senior property manager for several Southern California-based companies, including: CB Richard Ellis, Trizec Properties Inc. and Medical Asset Management Co.

He most recently supervised the commercial property portfolio as vice president of property management with Pacifica Commercial Realty in Santa Maria.

Kuhns is a graduate of the University of California with a bachelor of arts degree emphasizing in economics and urban planning.

“We are thrilled to add Anthony to our growing company,” said Clarice Clarke, president of Lee & Associates Central Coast. “His background in commercial real estate and property and project management will make him a strong asset to Lee & Associates.”

— Tara Naughter is the marketing manager for Lee & Associates Central Coast.

