Anthony Lee Arguijo of Nipomo, 1973-2016

Anthony Lee Arguijo, 42, of Nipomo, Calif., passed away on Oct. 2, 2016.

Anthony was born in Santa Maria on Oct. 30, 1973 to Frank and Jenny Arguijo. Anthony attended St. Patrick's Catholic School and graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1992, where he excelled at football and was named defensive line first team all-league.

Anthony pursued his heart and passion as a natural entrepreneur, starting his first business, Window Man Cleaning Systems, right out of high school. He then opened Toños Mexican Restaurant in Nipomo, while still in his early 20s.

He was recognized as Business Man of the Year of Nipomo in 1996. Thereafter, he opened Nipomo Screen Shop.

From a young age, Anthony loved and enjoyed sports, the outdoors, and being surrounded by friends and family. His proudest moments were when his children, Marc and Bella, were born.

Anthony's charming personality, charisma and smile could light up a room. His tight hugs and loving ways will be sorely missed. He was always full of life.

Anthony was a loving father, son and brother. He is survived by his children Marc and Bella Arguijo. He is also survived by his parents Frank and Jenny Arguijo, his brother Rodrigo Cantu Jr., and sister Maria Compton and her husband Pete, all of Nipomo.

A funeral service was be held on Oct. 11 at the First Christian Church in Santa Maria.

