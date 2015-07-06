Anthony ‘Tony’ Muñoz of Santa Barbara, 1939-2015

Posted on July 6, 2015 | 2:14 p.m.

Source: Richard Muñoz

Anthony "Tony" Muñoz was born May 18, 1939, in Tijuana, Mexico, and he went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2015.

Poppa leaves us the precious gifts of his beautiful wife of 59 years, Theresa Muñoz (Saucedo); children Rachel Sancha (Augie), Yvonne Bond (Dave), Anthony, Yolanda Flores (Gus), grandchildren Rochelle, Branson, Carson, Salina (Griselda), Anthony (Tawny), Issac (Danielle), Amanda, Jacob, Gabriel and Taylor; great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Alyssa, Alana, Nicolas, Jacob Forney, Malia, Sophia, Brandon and Naomi; siblings Ross (Pauline), Danny (Dolores), Norma, Irene, Manny, Elena (Gary), Arthur (Lupe), Eddie (Terry), David (Angie) and Ricky; three generations of nephews and nieces; and many cousins and close friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Manuel and Irene (Leon) Muñoz, and his grandson Ernesto (Huero) Corral.

Tony grew up in Santa Barbara and attended Santa Barbara High School.

Poppa will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren. His infectious smile and unique way of showing loving correction will forever be imprinted in our hearts and minds. Poppa, we will always remember your beautiful sense of humor, your love for life, family and friends.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, you will be forever missed. Thank you for teaching us the meaning of love. We love you, and we will love each other more because of you.

Rosary is Wednesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at Holy Cross Church. The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at Holy Cross followed by a graveside burial service at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anthony Muñoz memorial fund by clicking here.