Anthony ‘Tony’ San Juan of Santa Maria

Posted on March 8, 2017 | 2:07 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

This life will never be the same. We have lost our rock: a loving husband, devoted father, caring son, dedicated employee, and all-around amazing man.

Anthony Steven San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria, California passed on March 4, 2017.

Tony attended St. Joseph High School and completed his business degree in plant sciences at California State University, Fresno.

Tony’s wonderful son, Noah, was his world, and together they planned many father-son adventures; they were inseparable, best friends. His eyes beamed for his beautiful daughter, Shiloh, his sunshine, and he was overwhelmed with love for her every day.

He was always immensely proud of his children, and wanted the world for them.

He shared nearly 15 years with his wife, Sara, who adored him for his tender heart, his inner strength, and his positive outlook. Their many shared laughs, through even the toughest of times, will forever be treasured.

His large and extended family loved, supported, and embraced him. Tony’s heart beat for his family, whom he provided for endlessly, with immense love and a kind heart.



Tony never met a challenge too great, and he constantly pushed each of us to be our own personal best. His strong will, remarkable intelligence, and his insatiable zest for all things adventurous left us inspired and proud to walk alongside him.

Every moment that we shared with him will be cherished, and he will remain in our hearts.



He walked through life’s journey with wide eyes, an open mind, and an affinity for the greater good. Tony’s personal motto was “Fight the good fight,” which he displayed through his conviction toward always choosing the honorable path.

He was a man of great integrity, had a kind and careful consideration of others, and his heart was evident to all he encountered.

Tony is survived by his wife, Sara San Juan; his son, Noah, and daughter Shiloh.

He was also survived by his grandparents, Connie and Javier Gonzales of Guadalupe; his parents, Anthony and Cheryl San Juan of Santa Maria; his sister, Michelle Flowers (Shelden) of Santa Maria; his mother-in-law, Jody Newton of Clovis; father-in-law, Charles Newton (Shawnee) of Visalia; brother-in-law, Michael Newton (April) of Fresno; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tony was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary C. Pollard and Harvey E. Pollard, and paternal grandfather, Teopisto “Tony" San Juan.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Maria Country Club. All are welcome, and we would like to celebrate spring; please refrain from wearing black.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you cherish your loved ones, and hold them near and dear.

I will hear you laugh, my love. I will see your beautiful smile. I will feel you here with us, always.