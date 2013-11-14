Anti-Defamation League to Honor Community Leaders at Centennial Gala Dinner

The Anti-Defamation League will hold its Distinguished Community Service Awards Centennial Gala Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Bacara Resort & Spa.

This year the ADL will recognize 38 years of outstanding community members who have been instrumental in building and supporting the Santa Barbara community through their volunteer work and philanthropy.

“It has been an honor and a heartwarming experience to have the opportunity to interview many of our past honorees in preparation for this event,” said Cyndi Silverman, the ADL's regional director. “We are thrilled to again recognize our past honorees for their service to our community.”

Michael Yanover, the head of business development at the Creative Artists Agency, will spice up the evening with his quick wit as master of ceremonies. Following the program, attendees will dance the night away to the smooth tunes of Society Jazz.

The ADL’s programs promote diversity and understanding through advocacy and education. One of its cornerstone educational programs is the No Place for Hate initiative, offered in all Tri-Counties schools and numerous schools around the country.

The Anti-Defamation League was founded in 1913 “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.”

— Cyndi Silverman is regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.