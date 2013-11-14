Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:39 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Anti-Defamation League to Honor Community Leaders at Centennial Gala Dinner

By Cyndi Silverman for the Anti-Defamation League | November 14, 2013 | 11:17 a.m.

The Anti-Defamation League will hold its Distinguished Community Service Awards Centennial Gala Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Bacara Resort & Spa.

This year the ADL will recognize 38 years of outstanding community members who have been instrumental in building and supporting the Santa Barbara community through their volunteer work and philanthropy.

“It has been an honor and a heartwarming experience to have the opportunity to interview many of our past honorees in preparation for this event,” said Cyndi Silverman, the ADL's regional director. “We are thrilled to again recognize our past honorees for their service to our community.”

Michael Yanover, the head of business development at the Creative Artists Agency, will spice up the evening with his quick wit as master of ceremonies. Following the program, attendees will dance the night away to the smooth tunes of Society Jazz.

The ADL’s programs promote diversity and understanding through advocacy and education. One of its cornerstone educational programs is the No Place for Hate initiative, offered in all Tri-Counties schools and numerous schools around the country.

The Anti-Defamation League was founded in 1913 “to stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all.”

— Cyndi Silverman is regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 