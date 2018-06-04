Fewer Arrests, No Fatalities So Far in Winter Holiday Anti-DUI Campaign

The winter holiday anti-DUI crackdown has resulted in a significant number of DUI arrests from local routine traffic enforcement, sobriety checkpoints and special Avoid the 12 DUI deployments over the weekend.

From 12:01 a.m. last Friday through noon Tuesday, officers representing 12 county law enforcement agencies have arrested 33 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In 2012, 45 DUI arrests occurred during the same time period.

Note: These numbers are only provisional with some agencies yet to report.

This Friday, the cities of Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria will have sobriety checkpoints within their cities.

On Saturday, Avoid the 12 will conduct a multi-agency DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in the City of Santa Barbara.

Extra local DUI saturation patrols will be deployed in the cities of Goleta, Guadalupe, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria over the weekend.

All regularly scheduled traffic and patrol officers will focus efforts at stopping and arresting DUI drivers during their normal shifts. Multiple DUI/driver’s license checkpoints, multiagency DUI task force operations and local roving DUI patrols are all part of this regionwide crackdown during the 20-day winter holiday campaign.

Police, sheriff and the CHP officials encourage all motorists to help make your community safer: Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Avoid the 12 refers to the number of law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara County that you will avoid being in contact with should you chose to drive sober. DUI arrest data collection will continue through New Year’s Day weekend, at midnight Sunday, Jan. 1.

— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.