County’s Anti-DUI Campaign Logs 110 Arrests in First 10 Days

The summer/Labor Day national anti-DUI crackdown has resulted in a significant number of DUI arrests thus far, from local routine traffic enforcement and special Avoid the 12 DUI deployments in Santa Barbara County.

From 12:01 a.m. Aug. 16 through 6 a.m. Monday, officers representing 12 county law enforcement agencies have arrested 110 individuals on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. (Note: These numbers are only provisional with some agencies yet to report.)

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Santa Barbara, where 11 DUI drivers were arrested. On Friday, the Goleta Traffic Unit conducted a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Goleta, where three DUI drivers were arrested. On Saturday, there was a DUI Task Force in Santa Barbara and DUI saturation patrols in Goleta and Isla Vista. Five DUI drivers were arrested during those two operations.

Avoid the 12 will conduct two sobriety checkpoints in Santa Barbara, one this Friday and the second on Saturday.

Officers will be contacting drivers passing through the checkpoint looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect jail time, license suspension, and insurance increases, as well as fines, fees, DUI classes, court probation and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

This sobriety checkpoint is an effort to reduce those tragedies and officers will be checking drivers for proper licensing. A major component of these checkpoints is the deterrent effect it has on those who might drive drunk or drugged impaired and bring about more awareness, encouraging everyone to use sober designated drivers.

Extra DUI saturation patrols will be deployed in all of the cities in Santa Barbara County this coming Labor Day weekend.

The Avoid the 12 grant is managed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and allows other agencies throughout the county funds to provide additional DUI enforcement efforts. The Avoid the 12 grant has been working in the county for the past eight years.

Police, the Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol encourage all motorists to help make your community safer: Report drunken drivers by calling 9-1-1. Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

DUI arrest data collection will continue through midnight Labor Day on Sept. 2. Avoid programs, named for the number of police agencies in each county, multiple DUI/driver’s license checkpoints, multiagency DUI task force operations and local roving DUI patrols are set regionwide during 18-day summer/Labor Day campaign.

— Kevin Huddle is a sergeant for the Goleta Police Department.