Anti-Trump Groups Stage ‘United Against Hate’ Rallies in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara

Coalition representing Central Coast causes gathers in solidarity to resist anticipated policies of President Donald Trump and his administration

Demonstrators gathered at the intersection of Broadway and Main Street in Santa Maria on Friday, in what organizers called a United Against Hate rally against the new administration of President Donald Trump.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Friday's protest drew activists of all ages, including Jeanne Sparks and Ken Hough from Santa Barbara County Action Network, at left, and a coterie of high school students.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 20, 2017 | 6:56 p.m.

Armed with signs, umbrellas and rain slickers, approximately 75 people took to Santa Maria street corners on Friday night, demonstrating against President Donald Trump while pledging to fight back against his expected policies.

As part of a United Against Hate rally, adult and youth participants gathered at the intersection of Main Street/Highway 166 and Broadway/Highway 135, where they chanted and cheered as passing motorists honked their horns. Rain fell at times.

Hazel Davalos, organizing director of the Central Coast Alliance United for A Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE, said the Inauguration Day rally demonstrated the power of several communities standing in solidarity.

Together, she said, they plan to resist changes sought by the new administration, including to programs and policies affecting immigrants; women; workers; environmental causes; communities of color; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer groups; and low-income families.

The rally, she said, marked the beginning of efforts to fight against the new administration.

“Today is just the first day,” Davalos said, adding that the real work lies ahead.

According to CAUSE estimates, Santa Barbara County has approximately 108,080 immigrants, with more than 39,500 of them undocumented and nearly 24,000 in the workforce.

Members of the Santa Maria groups plan to attend Saturday’s San Luis Obispo Women’s March or a similar one in Lompoc.

Other anti-Trump organizing events also are planned “because the resistance is only just beginning,” Davalos added.

“We’re in this place today because Donald Trump campaigned on attacks in our community,” she said. “We cannot give that hate a chance to run our country.”

Mark James Miller, president of the Part-Time Faculty Association at Allan Hancock College, recited the statement and poem “First They Came.” He said there are similarities between America in 2017 and Nazi Germany in 1933.

“We elected a man, a man of hate, whose followers are driven by hate,” he said. “We must stand up to it. We must prove to the world that love is stronger than hate. We must realize that justice to one is justice to all.”

Organized by CAUSE, rally participants represented several organizations: United Domestic Workers, NAACP, Gay Rights Advocates for Change and Equality, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770, Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley, Central Coast Future Leaders, Santa Maria LGBTQ community and Guadalupe Catholic Worker House.

A similar rally was held at about the same time in downtown Santa Barbara on Friday, with about 200 demonstrators gathering at the intersection of State and Anapamu streets.

Police temporarily blocked traffic in the area for the sign-waving protesters, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

