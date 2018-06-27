Anti-Defamation League Awards ‘Viva’ With Inaugural ADL Stand Up Award

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced that it has awarded the inaugural ADL Stand Up Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival to Viva, a moving portrayal of a young man’s quest, in the face of fierce opposition, to command the stage as a drag performer in a Cuban nightclub.

Cyndi Silverman, director of the ADL Santa Barbara Tri-Counties Regional Office, issued the following statement:

"A story about both confrontation and transformation on multiple levels, Viva is fueled by courage, the courage of its Irish filmmakers to research and re-create a foreign world they did not know, the courage of their main character to continue searching for himself despite potentially blinding bigotry, the courage of a third party to risk all in defense of the less powerful and the courage of a narrow-minded bully to open his heart," Silverman said.

In furtherance of its mission “to secure justice and fair treatment for all,” ADL is pleased to stand up with this film that so powerfully stands up for respecting diversity, rejecting bigotry and celebrating a triumph of self-realization and love over hate.

A jury made up of ADL local board members and staff chose the film from among the festival’s dramatic feature selections.

The purpose of the ADL Stand Up Award is to recognize and celebrate the impact that storytelling can have in fostering mutual understanding and respect.

Viva is scheduled for the following dates and times:

» Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre

» Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 8:20 a.m. at Metro 4 (theater 3)

The ADL, founded in 1913, is among the world’s leading organizations fighting bigotry, hatred and discrimination. The Santa Barbara Tri-Counties Regional Office can be followed on Twitter @ADLSantaBarbara.

ADL issues the following trigger warning: Viva film contains graphic language, brief full frontal nudity, a brief sex scene and some violence.

Other than that, it is entertaining, potentially inspiring and definitely conversation-starting. It was also Ireland's official entry for an Academy Award consideration for Best Foreign Film.

— Cyndi Silverman represents the Anti-Defamation League.