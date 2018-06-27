Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:16 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Anti-Defamation League Awards ‘Viva’ With Inaugural ADL Stand Up Award

By Cyndi Silverman for the Anti-Defamation League | February 9, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced that it has awarded the inaugural ADL Stand Up Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival to Viva, a moving portrayal of a young man’s quest, in the face of fierce opposition, to command the stage as a drag performer in a Cuban nightclub.

Cyndi Silverman, director of the ADL Santa Barbara Tri-Counties Regional Office, issued the following statement:

"A story about both confrontation and transformation on multiple levels, Viva is fueled by courage, the courage of its Irish filmmakers to research and re-create a foreign world they did not know, the courage of their main character to continue searching for himself despite potentially blinding bigotry, the courage of a third party to risk all in defense of the less powerful and the courage of a narrow-minded bully to open his heart," Silverman said.

In furtherance of its mission “to secure justice and fair treatment for all,” ADL is pleased to stand up with this film that so powerfully stands up for respecting diversity, rejecting bigotry and celebrating a triumph of self-realization and love over hate.

A jury made up of ADL local board members and staff chose the film from among the festival’s dramatic feature selections. 

The purpose of the ADL Stand Up Award is to recognize and celebrate the impact that storytelling can have in fostering mutual understanding and respect.

Viva is scheduled for the following dates and times:

» Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre

» Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 8:20 a.m. at Metro 4 (theater 3)

The ADL, founded in 1913, is among the world’s leading organizations fighting bigotry, hatred and discrimination. The Santa Barbara Tri-Counties Regional Office can be followed on Twitter @ADLSantaBarbara.

ADL issues the following trigger warning: Viva film contains graphic language, brief full frontal nudity, a brief sex scene and some violence. 

Other than that, it is entertaining, potentially inspiring and definitely conversation-starting. It was also Ireland's official entry for an Academy Award consideration for Best Foreign Film.

Cyndi Silverman represents the Anti-Defamation League.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 