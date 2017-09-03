Anti-drug Poster Contest Addresses ‘What Heroes Do’

The Elks National Drug Awareness Program, which strives to teach all children and parents about the dangers of illegal drug use and the abuse of legalized and prescription drugs, is launching its 2017-18 school year, Drug Awareness Program Contest with the theme: What Heroes Do.

As the largest volunteer drug-awareness program in the U.S., it relies on state, district and lodge volunteers to promote a drug-free lifestyle. By promoting pride in America’s communities and youth, the program takes action against youth drug use through education and inspiration.

Every year, the Elks reach out to local private and public schools with contests to make children aware of the dangers of drug abuse with the emphasis on a yearly theme.

The competitions include a poster contest open to third-to-fifth-grade students, an essay contest for sixth-to-eighth graders, and a video contest open to junior-high and high-school students.

The contests also are open to individual students who belong to an organization, such as Boy and Girl Scouts, religious or other group.

The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge is providing a cash reward to each individual winning student, as well as to the winning student’s Parent Teacher Association or Organization.

For more information and rules on the contest, contact Jack Carlyle, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge drug awareness program chairman, [email protected]

— John Carlyle for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge.