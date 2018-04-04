Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:13 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Norbert Tan New Associate Vice Chancellor at Antioch

By Julie Hall for Antioch University | September 6, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Norbert Tan

Antioch University has named Norbert Tan as its new associate vice chancellor for institutional advancement. He will be based on Antioch's Santa Barbara campus and will provide campus and university-wide fundraising support focusing on initiatives with the West Coast advancement team.

Tan succeeds Barbara Greenleaf, who successfully led fundraising efforts for Antioch’s Santa Barbara campus prior to her retirement.
 
Tan was selected from a national pool of candidates for his ability in fundraising for nonprofits and his commitment to higher education and student success. He joins Antioch after serving 10 years as the executive director of the Ventura College Foundation (VCF).

“The Antioch University community is excited to welcome Mr. Tan and to leverage his vast experience in higher-education fundraising to continue Antioch University’s upward trajectory in fund development,” said Chancellor Bill Groves.

Under Tan’s leadership, the Ventura College Foundation’s assets and endowment grew nearly 60 percent, and some $20 million in donor fundraising was awarded to students in scholarships, grants and support for programs and textbooks.

He initiated the creation of a diesel mechanics program by securing a $1-million corporate lead gift, and headed  the college’s Promise program, one of the first in the state, which provides a tuition-free freshman year for every Ventura County high school graduate.

More than 10,000 students have benefited from the VC Promise.
 
Prior to Ventura College, Tan was the managing director of Ventura-based Rubicon Theatre Company.

His community service includes serving as past president of the Ventura County Leadership Academy, board member for Ventura County Ballet, and advisory board member for Rubicon Theatre Company.

He performed pro-bono strategic and fundraising consulting for nonprofit organizations in the region.
 
Tim Forbess, Antioch University’s vice chancellor for institutional advancement, said, “Norbert brings his passion for the values that make Antioch distinctive among educational institutions.

"I am confident he will be able to communicate Antioch’s role in social, economic, and environmental justice to our alumni and donors and assist our team in raising significant and transformative gifts to serve more students.”
 
After receiving his B.S. in business administration from UC Berkeley, Tan earned his MBA in nonprofit and arts management from the Anderson School at UCLA.

For more information, visit https://www.antioch.edu/santa-barbara/.

— Julie Hall for Antioch University.

 
