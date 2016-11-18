Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Antioch, Anti-Defamation League Host Discussion on Refugee Crisis

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | November 18, 2016 | 9:30 a.m.

Those interested can learn about humanitarian and resettlement efforts for refugees in the United States and abroad from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St.

Syrian refugees are getting most of the publicity, but they are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to displaced persons. Thanks to local wars, famines, floods and political upheavals, some 65 million people have had to flee their homes in recent decades. It’s the largest migration in human history.

Co-sponsored by Antioch University Santa Barbara and the Anti-Defamation League, the event features 28 works of art on the crisis. These pieces are a collection of designs showing how diverse and universal the refugee experience is.

Confirmed speakers include: Noel Bezette-Flores, a leader in United Nations resettlement efforts in Houston, Texas; Joseph T. Harrison, program manager, Asia/Middle East for Direct Relief; Victoria Riskin, a member of Human Rights Watch’s national board; Cyndi Silverman, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League; and Marina Andina, who spent the last 10 years in Africa on relief missions.

“Refugee resettlement is one of the most pressing matters facing the world today, influencing everything from Brexit to our recent presidential election,” said Barbara Greenleaf, Antioch’s associate vice chancellor of external affairs. “Unfortunately, most of us know little beyond the headlines. This discussion will give us real context.”

“As a social justice/human relations organization, ADL has been advocating for refugee rights not only because it is the morally right thing to do but because once, we were strangers too,” said the Anti-Defamation League’s Silverman.

The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP required. For further information, go to www.antiochsb.edu/refugees.

— Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 

