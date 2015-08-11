Antioch Envisions Growth for Early Learners with ‘In Bloom’ Program

Advice

Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB) is excited to be partnering with Antioch University New England (AUNE), the Academy of Forest Kindergarten Teachers and the Wilderness Youth Project to offer “In Bloom in Santa Barbara: Promising Practices in Nature-based Urban Early Childhood Education.”

In Bloom in Santa Barbara will take place Saturday, Sep. 19, at the Open Alternative School (OAS) in Santa Barbara at 4025 Foothill Road.

The seminar will spend time indoors and outdoors exploring the school grounds and nearby urban gardens, as well as visiting accessible green spaces in the nearby neighborhood.

All early-childhood and early-elementary parents, teachers, outdoor educators and administrators with an interest in connecting children to the nearby natural and built environments are invited.

Cost is $75, and registration is at www.antiochsb.edu/ibsb.

The event will feature two keynote presentations followed by workshops.

The morning keynote is entitled “Nature Preschools and Forest Kindergartens: Why 21st Century Children Need Nature” by David Sobel, senior faculty at AUNE and author of Nature Preschools and Forest Kindergartens: The Handbook for Outdoor Learning.

In the afternoon, Elaine Gibson will speak on “Child-Centered Nature Play: The Museum Backyard.” Gibson is a credentialed elementary school teacher and parenting coach and was interim director of education at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History in 2006 when she created the outdoor education program.

AUSB and OAS have maintained a professional partnership since 2013 for the purpose of forwarding a common vision of experiential, learner-centered education that promotes the values of social justice, ecological literacy, and advocacy.

For more information about this event, please contact Kelly Peña at AUSB at 805.962.8179 x5315 or [email protected].

About Antioch University Santa Barbara

Antioch University provides learner-centered education to empower thousands of students worldwide with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic and environmental justice.

Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB), founded in 1977 as one of five nationwide locations, including Los Angeles; Seattle; New England (Keene, N.H.) and Midwest (Yellow Springs, Ohio). It provides both graduate degrees and bachelor’s completion programs at its thriving downtown campus.

AUSB’s unique curriculum draws students from throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, South America and Europe.

Antioch University is a nonprofit, private, 501(c)(3) organization and member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

To learn more, visit antiochsb.edu.

— Brian Dearth represents Antioch University.