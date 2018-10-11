Antioch Hosts Nature Based-Education Confab

The annual In Bloom Early Childhood and Elementary Education Conference will be hosted by Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB) on Nov. 3, at the Orfalea Family Children’s Center at UCSB, and the Isla Vista School.

David Sobel, recently retired AUNE professor emeritus, worked with the George B. Storer Foundation to start and fund the bi-coastal conference series three years ago.

This year the conference expands its scope to include elementary education content as well as early childhood.

Antioch University will host four In Bloom conferences during the 2018-19 school year, which are open to the public as well as alumni and students.

“The conference series is a great way to bring all of the Antioch campuses together,” said Kelly Pena, who has worked on the conference for the past three years.

Tamara Thompson of Orfalea, and Mallory Meyer, an Antioch student in the NBECE Certificate Program, have also been instrumental members of the conference planning committee.

The conference includes a keynote by Ellen Doris, chair of the Education Department at Antioch University New England (AUNE), on how teachers can help children connect with nature.

Also featured will be workshops such as Bilingual Forest School: Our Daily Rhythm with Wild Roots bilingual preschool teachers, Chelsea Adams and Jenn Sepulveda; Hay Straw Bale Gardening With Trudy Adare of UC Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara; and Building Instruments Utilizing Natural Elements and Recycling Materials with Agustin Pimentel and Alejandro Mendez of TRIBU.

The day will include lunch and an afternoon musical performance.



Nature-based education is designed “to inspire people to appreciate and use the natural world to educate our children,” said Marianne D’Emidio-Caston, chair of the AUSB Education Program and a coordinator of In Bloom.

“The social interaction of children while they play is so crucial; they explore leadership, role playing, problem solving and imagination,” she said.

“We want to give children opportunities to play and learn outside by encouraging and facilitating opportunities that earlier generations took for granted,” she said.

With the Nature-Based Early Childhood Education Certificate Program, Antioch hopes to bring all types of classrooms outdoors by training educators to incorporate nature-based learning into their curriculums.

Form more information, visit antioch.edu/santa-barbara/inbloom.

— Karen Hamilton for Antioch University Los Angeles.