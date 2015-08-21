Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 
Antioch in Conversation Series Continues with Talk with Theater Director Jonathan Fox

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University | August 21, 2015 | 3:22 p.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara presents an interactive conversation with Jonathan Fox of the Ensemble Theatre of Santa Barbara Monday, Sep. 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Fox has been the executive artistic director of the Ensemble Theatre since 2006 and is also directing its upcoming production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in October.

Part of the Antioch in Conversation series that has previously included television pioneer Norman Lear, Santa Barbara Symphony Music Director Nir Kabaretti and Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe, Fox will speak and answer questions from the audience at AUSB’s downtown campus at 602 Anacapa Street.

“The Ensemble is all about bringing adventuresome, thought-provoking, professional theater to Santa Barbara,” Fox said. “The more we get the message out, the better we’ll be able to fulfill our mission. Antioch University Santa Barbara presents a perfect downtown venue to discuss our own regional theater and others around the country.”

Fox has directed almost 20 productions for Ensemble, including the recent WoyzeckAmadeus and A Little Night Music. He directed Opera Santa Barbara’s 2014 production of The Consul at the Granada Theatre.

Jonathan Fox

His recent European productions include Who’s Afraid of Virginia WoolfA Streetcar Named DesireVisiting Mr. Green and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the English Theatre of Frankfurt, and Old Wicked Songs, Crimes of the Heart and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Vienna English Theatre.

His upcoming production of Bad Jews will transfer to Frankfurt, where it will be the play’s German premiere.

Previously, Fox spent 12 years with Two River Theater Company in New Jersey, which he helped establish in 1994. He served as managing director of the company from 1994–99 and subsequently became its artistic director.

His directing work has been seen in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Cologne, and Fox has received critical acclaim in The New York TimesVarietyThe Los Angeles Times and other publications.

Fox received his MFA from Columbia University and is a recipient of the prestigious Alexander von Humboldt Foundation Fellowship. He has served as an adjunct faculty member in theater departments at UCSB, Columbia University, University of Utah and Monmouth University.

Antioch in Conversation is a series designed to foster public engagement about the issues and inspirations that shape our community, society and world.

— Brian Dearth represents Antioch University.

 
