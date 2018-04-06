Friday, April 6 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 63º

 
 
 
 

‘Antioch In Conversation’ to Feature Santa Barbara Symphony’s Nir Kabaretti

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | March 18, 2015 | 11:25 a.m.

Maestro Nir Kabaretti, music and artistic director for the Santa Barbara Symphony, will visit Antioch University Santa Barbara as the next featured guest in the “Antioch In Conversation” series from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8.

The event is free and open to the public.

Kabaretti will speak on a variety of subjects, including topics related to conductors, musicians, symphonies and opera companies. Newly appointed symphony Executive Director David Pratt will introduce Kabaretti and also discuss issues facing regional symphonies such as Santa Barbara’s. The audience will be able to mingle with Kabaretti and Pratt at a pre-program reception with light refreshments in the AUSB Community Hall. Both will participate in an audience Q&A session at the end of the evening.

Born in Israel, Kabaretti has built an impressive résumé in both symphonic and operatic styles across the globe. He showed musical talent at an early age, studying first at the Rubin Academy of Music at Tel Aviv University and then at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna.

After graduating, Kabaretti was appointed chorus master at the Vienna State Opera and the Salzburg Festival. In 2002, he was named principal conductor of Israel’s Raanana Symphonette Orchestra before joining the Santa Barbara Symphony. Kabaretti also has served as the music director for the Southwest Florida Symphony since 2012.

The maestro has worked with some of the biggest names in music, including Lang Lang, Placido Domingo, Itzhak Perlman and Hélène Grimaud. Kabaretti also has been selected to serve as guest conductor for orchestras around the world: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestra del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Orchestra del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and Orquesta Filarmonica de Buenos Aires, just to name a few.

In addition, Kabaretti has an operatic background conducting productions with the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Teatro Real in Madrid, Opéra de Lausanne, The New National Theatre in Tokyo, Opera Santa Barbara and more.

Australian native Pratt recently joined the Santa Barbara Symphony as executive director after serving in the same position for the Savannah Philharmonic. He also has held senior positions for the G’Day USA Festival connecting the U.S. and Australia, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Australian Festival of Chamber of Music and the Melbourne Film Office for the State of Victoria.

Seating is limited and available on a first-come basis. More information is available by clicking here.

Antioch in Conversation is a series designed to foster public engagement about the issues and inspirations that shape our community, society and world.

— Brian Dearth is the marketing manager for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 
