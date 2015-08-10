Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:26 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Antioch Presents Screening of Film ‘Samsara’

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University | August 10, 2015 | 9:15 a.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara instructor Manuel Raya transports us to the varied worlds of sacred grounds, disaster zones, industrial complexes and natural wonders void of dialogue and descriptive text with an on-campus screening of Samsara on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 7–9 p.m.

Samsara is a Sanskrit word that means “the ever turning wheel of life” and is the point of departure for the filmmakers as they search for the elusive current of interconnection that runs through our lives.

Presented by the AUSB Bachelor of Arts program as part of the Environment in Focus series, the film will screen in the Community Hall and is free and open to the public.

Having graduated from UCSB, Raya yearned to learn more about the world and himself through philosophic contemplation. This drive led him to attain a Masters of Philosophy at San Francisco State University.

Today, he is an adjunct faculty member at Antioch University Santa Barbara, an instructor of Philosophy at Santa Barbara City College, a coach of the award-winning SBCC debate team and director of the Philosophy club.

For more information on the event, please contact Susan Gentile at [email protected] or 805.962.8179 x5178.

Visit www.barakasamsara.com for more information on the film and filmmakers. 

The Environment in Focus series is part of Antioch in Conversation, an event series designed for public engagement and dialogue about environmental and social issues that affect us on a local, national, and global basis.

About Antioch University Santa Barbara

Antioch University provides learner-centered education to empower thousands of students worldwide with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic and environmental justice. Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB), founded in 1977 as one of five nationwide locations — including Los Angeles; Seattle; New England (Keene, N.H.) and Midwest (Yellow Springs, Ohio) — provides both graduate degrees and bachelor’s completion programs at its thriving downtown campus.

AUSB’s unique curriculum draws students from throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, South America and Europe. Antioch University is a nonprofit, private, 501(c)3 organization and member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission

To learn more, visit antiochsb.edu.

—Brian Dearth represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 
