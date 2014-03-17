Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:47 pm | A Few Clouds 69º

 
 
 
 

Antioch Student Films Reveal the Many Faces of Homelessness

By Patti Teel for Antioch University Santa Barbara | March 17, 2014 | 8:44 a.m.

In just nine weeks flat, rank beginners turned their ideas of what it means to be homeless in Santa Barbara into astoundingly polished productions that did just what they set out to do: spark discussion and encourage reflection.

Thanks to a special grant from the Outhwaite Foundation, Antioch University Santa Barbara faculty members Stan Roden and Phyllis de Picciotto were able to meld their knowledge of filmmaking with Antioch’s emphasis on social justice. Ten students participated in the project, and four of their films kicked off the university’s new series, “In Conversation with Antioch.”

The four films were Homeboy by Jamie Fortin, Joanne Q Newly Homeless by Rebecca Anglin, A New Wave of Hunter Gatherers by Katharina Boll and Uncovered Students by Elizabeth Garden Danielsen.

All four of the films were enthusiastically received by the 60 people in attendance last Wednesday. Interspersed with the films was commentary by Academy Award-winning documentarian Margaret Lazarus and UCSB professor Alice O’Connor. They placed the students’ films in the context of earlier — and, in some cases, ongoing — societal ills, such as rape, child labor, the sweatshop system and exploitation of immigrants.

After all four films had been shown, Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara, led a lively discussion with the panelists and audience about homelessness, technology, and the intersection of media and social justice.

The panelists drew a firm line between propaganda and “point of view”; they said propaganda was designed to stop the thinking process whereas a point of view was designed to encourage it. They also said that documentaries should not only present the facts but point the way to a brighter future. In other words, they have to supply some answers to, “What can I do about this bad situation?”

Everyone will have a chance to see all 10 student films starting in April on both YouTube and TV Santa Barbara, where they will be replayed multiple times. The Roden/DePicchiotto class will be repeated next winter, and inquiries from the community are welcome. Click here for more information.

Antioch University provides learner-centered education to empower its students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic and environmental justice. It provides both graduate degrees and bachelor’s completion programs at its thriving Santa Barbara campus. Click here to learn more.

— Patti Teel represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 