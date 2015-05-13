Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Antioch University to Honor Students, Donors at Annual Grant and Scholarship Reception

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | May 13, 2015 | 1:34 p.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara will honor students and donors alike at its Annual Grant and Scholarship reception on Wednesday, May 20.

The reception, which is invite only, will recognize the students who have been awarded over $135,000 collectively through this year’s institutional scholarships and grants, as well as the generous donors who made these financial awards possible.

Special recognition will go to Lynn Houston, the recipient of this year’s Distinguished Graduate Award. Houston, who graduated from AUSB in 2011 with a bachelor of arts degree in liberal arts, went on to found A Different Point of View, a nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara that aims to inspire youth through flight, and was recently profiled by both Noozhawk and the AUSB student online magazine The Odyssey.

“My experience at AUSB literally changed the course of my history,” Houston said. “Antioch’s founder, Horace Mann wrote, ‘Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for humanity.’ His call to action, along with Antioch Santa Barbara’s undeniable commitment to social justice, inspired me to become my very best self and found A Different Point of View. I am grateful for my time and education at AUSB and extremely humbled to be the first recipient of the Distinguished Graduate Award.”

The 2014-15 AUSB Scholarship and Grant recipients are Avanti Alias, Nieves Antonio, Alexa Aparicio, Nicole Auckerman, Simon Auckerman, Ruby Avila, Ildiko Benyak, Giovanna Bustamante, Matilda Dahlin, Charlotte Dessens, Reina Duran, Di Elman, Amanda Gilbert, MaryLou Hernandez, Johni Hull, Douglas Johnson, McKenzie Kay, Ian King, Marissa Kochan, Cesia Koris, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Maria Lemus, Claudia Martinez, Joan Mayer, Deana Medina, Ryan Moxley, Brittiny Reeves, Jacqueline Robertson, Helen Rosales, Holly Stewart, Genevieve Swords, Karen Taylor, Sarah Villalobos, Rachel Walsh and Cary Young.

To learn more about grants, scholarships and other forms of financial aid available to AUSB students, please click here.

— Brian Dearth is the marketing manager for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

