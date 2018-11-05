Monday, November 5 , 2018, 12:37 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Antioch University Education Department Hosts Leadership Panel Series

By Karen Hamilton for Antioch University | November 5, 2018 | 9:32 a.m.

Jacqueline Reid, president of Santa Barbara Unified School District School Board (SBUSD), who is teaching a course in Leadership in Education Reform at Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB), has organized three leadership panel events, which will be open to the public.

The series offers opportunities to interact and talk with political leaders, school board trustees, and leaders of local nonprofit community organizations. The panels will take place 5-6 p.m. on Thursdays in November and December:

Nov. 8 — SBUSD board room, 720 Santa Barbara St.

Nov. 15 — Community hall, AUSB, 602 Anacapa St.

Dec. 6 — Community hall, AUSB, 602 Anacapa St.

Reid is a credential analyst, and affiliate faculty in the AUSB education program; she also teaches in the BA program.

The goal of the class, which is part of the MA in Education (MAE) program, is for students to create a change plan or action program as a solution to a problem or concern within the community.

Through participation in the panel talks, students will gain a better understanding of various leadership styles and consider questions, such as how does one lead change and what does leadership look like?

Putting knowledge gained into practice in their classwork through reflection and analysis, they will determine how to launch their own particular plan for change on a chosen issue.

Reid is new to teaching this course. While working on its redesign, she saw a chance to provide fellow trustees and her students with a mutually beneficial opportunity for dialogue on district interests and concerns via a platform focused on the effective leadership and its myriad forms.

“I wanted to find a way to engage the community through the work students are doing, and offer students an experience designed to widen their perspective of what effective leadership is,” Reid said.

When she initially reached out to gauge interest on the idea among colleagues, community members and sponsoring organizations, Santa Barbara Education Foundation and Santa Barbara City College Foundation, she was met with enthusiasm.

Geoff Green, community leader and CEO of Santa Barbara City College Foundation, agreed to facilitate two of the panels. Reid will facilitate the Nov. 15 School Board panel, at which time her students can talk with board members.

Their coursework will include development of questions designed to gain insight into different leadership styles and methods.

In addition to the panel events, on Nov. 1, 37th Dist. Assemblymember Monique Limón (Santa Barbara and Ventura counties) will give a presentation on K-12 and higher education policies.

Reid hopes the events will raise the profile of the MAE program in the wider Santa Barbara community, She and Anna Kwong, chair of the AUSB MBA program, are discussing plans for interdisciplinary collaboration for this course and future panel events.

“I wear many hats, and I just want to say that Antioch is an excellent place to work,” Reid said. “I appreciate the opportunity to teach in education in a place where the faculty has a lot of freedom to tailor unique programs that are of interest and application beyond the classroom.”

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit Antioch.edu/santa-barbara/events.

— Karen Hamilton for Antioch University.

 

