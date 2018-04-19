Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

Faculty Member Frank Rust to Receive Antioch University’s Award for Excellence in Teaching

By Patti Teel for Antioch University Santa Barbara | June 16, 2014 | 11:20 a.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara faculty member Frank Price Rust III, Ph.D., will be honored by the university with the fourth annual Award for Excellence in Teaching at the school’s 2014 commencement ceremony this Friday, June 20.

“Frank is an incredible teacher who is able to make difficult subjects accessible to students and to address multiple learning styles. We are so lucky to have him as a member of our AUSB community,” AUSB President Dr. Nancy Leffert said. “Frank brings a very personal touch to his craft that is reflected in the commitment of his students. He goes the extra mile in making certain every student has the opportunity to succeed.”

Dr. Rust received his Ph.D. in developmental psychology from UCSB in 1985. He is the author of numerous scholarly articles and reports in the area of mother/child health. He started as adjunct faculty at AUSB in 1992 teaching statistics, research methods and psychology courses in both the undergraduate and masters programs and consistently receives glowing evaluations from his students.

Dr. Rust has previously received the Judith M. Lewis Outstanding Educator Award from California State University (1997) and the Excellence in Distance Learning Teaching from the United States Distance Learning Association (1997).

AUSB’s Award for Excellence in Teaching is an annual recognition of a faculty member by his/her faculty peers based on the following criteria:

» 1. Excellence in teaching in general, particularly in teaching AU’s core purposes

» 2. Excellence in instruction design to achieve the school’s and the student’s goals

» 3. Engagement in teaching, stimulating, and educating students

» 4. Passion for inspiring students, “above and beyond the call of duty”

The first award, in 2011, recognized John Forhan, JD, adjunct faculty in the BA program. In 2012, the award was given to Juliet Rohde-Brown, Ph.D., core faculty and chair of the doctoral program in clinical psychology (PsyD). Last year the award was given to Dawn Murray, Ph.D., core faculty in the BA program.

— Patti Teel represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.

