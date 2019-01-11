Pixel Tracker

Antioch University Event Reflects Back on Devastating Thomas Fire, Debris Flows

Rob Lewin of the county's Office of Emergency Management says 'the future is becoming clear for first responders and emergency managers'

Reflections of Thomas Fire with Rob Lewin Click to view larger
Rob Lewin, Santa Barbara County’s director of the Office of Emergency Management, speaks during Friday evening’s event at Antioch University focused on the Thomas Fire and subsequent Montecito debris flows. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 11, 2019 | 9:45 p.m.

Last year, Santa Barbara County experienced one of the most destructive and deadly fires and debris flows in the region’s history. 

Emergency response managers reflected on the December 2017 Thomas Fire and the debris flows of Jan. 9, 2018, in Montecito during a panel discussion at Antioch University in Santa Barbara on Friday evening.

The massive Thomas Fire burned more than 280,000 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. It destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Ventura County, and additional structures were damaged. It also prompted mass evacuations, and at one point more than 8,000 firefighters were on the lines battling the blaze.

The subsequent debris flows ripped through Montecito — killing 23 people and damaging or destroying hundreds of structures — in the early morning hours of Jan. 9 after intense rainfall on the fire-denuded mountainside sent mud, boulders and other debris downhill to the ocean. 

Friday's event began with a keynote address from Rob Lewin, the county's director of the Office of Emergency Management. He recalled experiences of the catastrophic twin disasters, including evacuations, emergency alerts and hazards, among other topics.

Debris flows continue to threaten Montecito and other communities below recent wildfire burn areas, Lewin told more than 30 people at the event.

Emergency officials are expecting rain storms this winter that could prompt evacuations, Lewin said, adding that a potential series of storms are expected to soak the county this weekend.

“We continue to prepare the community for more evacuations,” he said. “The future is becoming clear for first responders and emergency managers — we are experiencing disasters, fire, flood … power outages, and debris flows with a frequency we are not prepared for. Organizationally, we need to change our paradigm.”

Lewin said that in less than two years, the county experienced five “major” fires — the Sherpa, Ray, Whittier, Thomas and Alamo fires. Last year, the Holiday Fire on July 6 in Goleta destroyed 10 homes, he noted.

“We live in a time of climate extremes,” Lewin said. “While we always had destructive major fires, the regimes we are now faced with have left seasoned fire and emergency managers confronted with challenges we did not or could not expect.”

Lewin also took questions from audience members.

The gathering included a panel discussion featuring Stephanie Kaster, construction project manager at Casa Dorinda, along with Fernando Moreno, representative with Heavenly Worth Home Health, Rose Levy with Direct Relief and Alyson Warner, program developer with the Acorn Project.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

