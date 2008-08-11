Antioch University Santa Barbara offers Bachelor’s Degree completion, Master of Arts in Clinical Psychology, Education and Business, Doctorates in Clinical Psychology and Business as well as Teacher Credentialing programs.

AUSB provides high quality, innovative undergraduate and graduate education for working adults through the integration of academic and experiential learning. An Antioch University education fosters creativity and independent thinking and empowers students to effect personal, social, and environmental change.

The Antioch University approach emphasizes intellectual, emotional and ethical development of students. Antioch University students are encouraged to question the traditions, standards, and practices of disciplines and professions. They are challenged to critically examine existing principles toward developing and articulating their own set of unique values.

Antioch University Santa Barbara delivers a distinctive education, including



• Personalized education integrating academic excellence, experiential learning, and commitment to community service

• Collaborative learning environment that supports the multiple roles of adult students

• Written narrative evaluations rather than traditional grades

• Emphasis on intercultural, intergroup, intergenerational, and interpersonal diversity

• Curriculum designed to prepare students to find meaningful work, improve professional opportunities, and lead more purposeful lives



Antioch graduates are making a world of difference.