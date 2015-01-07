Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:58 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Antioch University Santa Barbara Dedicates Myrna Lord Memorial Classroom

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | January 7, 2015 | 9:15 a.m.

Myrna Lord
Myrna Lord, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara who passed away in May, was honored with the Myrna Lord Memorial Classroom at Antioch University Santa Barbara on Monday.

About 30 of Lord’s friends and family, including her husband, Donald Lord, gathered together for the dedication, which included a campus tour led by Victoria Riskin, chairwoman of the AUSB Board of Trustees.

Following the tour, AUSB revealed a plaque commemorating the classroom in Lord’s memory on the third-floor of the downtown campus.

The attendees then shared stories and memories over a catered lunch in the Community Hall.

“Myrna Lord was a strong believer in the value of education,” said Barbara Greenleaf, Lord’s friend and director of institutional advancement at AUSB. “She was always there for young people who wanted to better themselves, which is why AUSB — with its emphasis on creating access to higher education for all — is the perfect place to honor her name.”

Originally from Chicago, Lord spent many winters in Santa Barbara and was active in progressive causes, mostly notably serving on the local committee of Human Rights Watch.

— Brian Dearth is the marketing manager for Antioch University Santa Barbara.

