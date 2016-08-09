Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 1:42 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Antioch University Santa Barbara Introduces Friends of Antioch Support Council

By Brian Dearth for Antioch University Santa Barbara | August 9, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara is pleased to introduce Friends of Antioch, which will form a bridge between the school’s external programming and academic departments and the community at large.

Members of the new organization will have VIP access to all happenings at the university and serve as a sounding board for its leadership. 

The Friends will help shape such events as [email protected], a series of themed exhibits, openings and artists’ talks. They also will be invited to special receptions following the university’s popular intimate dialogs, Antioch in Conversation.

Members will be key players in the exciting activities being planned to celebrate AUSB’s 40th anniversary in 2017. This yearlong exploration of “The Future” will culminate in the gala, “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Finally, Friends will get exclusive briefings by incoming Associate Vice Chancellor and Provost Dr. William Flores and provide support to the school’s individual academic departments. 

“Friends of Antioch promises to provide a dynamic framework for robust community engagement,” said AUSB’s Director of Institutional Advancement Barbara Greenleaf. “The new organization will be a true two-way street. It will enable us to draw even more fully on the vast storehouse of knowledge and myriad talents of Santa Barbara’s residents and help us create programming that’s even more responsive to their needs.”

To learn more about Friends of Antioch, visit antiochsb.edu/friends or contact Greenleaf at [email protected] or 805.962-.8179 x5314.

Brian Dearth is the marketing manager of Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 
