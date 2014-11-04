Antioch University Santa Barbara Offers Tuition Support for Veterans Through Yellow Ribbon Program

Antioch University Santa Barbara is proud to announce its participation in the Yellow Ribbon GI Bill Education Enhancement Program, also known as the Yellow Ribbon Program, an initiative established by the Post-9/11 Veterans Educational Assistance Act of 2008.

The program helps fund expenses that exceed the tuition and fees payable under the Post-9/11 GI Bill, allowing eligible veterans to attend AUSB at a reduced cost.

The Yellow Ribbon Program provides men and women who have served honorably in the United States armed services with a tuition reimbursement stipend at private educational institutions. As a Yellow Ribbon Program participant, AUSB will make additional funds available for student-veterans’ education through direct tuition grants, without an additional charge to their GI Bill entitlement. Credit is given for military service, and attendees have the ability to transfer up to 80 community college units.

“While Antioch already has a solid track record of providing educational programs to veterans, our status as an official Yellow Ribbon school will increase our reach and visibility into the veteran community and make it easier for them to make an Antioch education a reality,” said Nancy Leffert, Ph.D., president of AUSB.

“The Yellow Ribbon Program broadens student’s higher education choices by eliminating or softening what is often the number one barrier: cost of attendance,” said Sharisse Estomo, director of admissions at AUSB. “With cost being less of a factor in the decision-making process, students can base their decision to attend a private school like AUSB on the institution being the best all-around fit.”

For more information about the Yellow Ribbon Program at AUSB, including eligibility requirements, click here or contact Sharisse Estomo at 805.962.8179 x5113.

— Brian Dearth is the marketing manager for Antioch University Santa Barbara.