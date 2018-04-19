Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

Antioch University Santa Barbara to Graduate 107 Students

By Patti Teel for Antioch University Santa Barbara | June 16, 2014 | 5:22 p.m.

Antioch University Santa Barbara will graduate 107 students at its commencement at 2 p.m. this Friday, June 20 at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort.

The ceremony will be held in ballrooms. Reception to follow in outdoor rotunda.

Of the 107 graduates in all, 53 will receiving their bachelor of arts degrees, 26 will receive a master of arts in cinical psychology, 10 will receive master of arts degrees in education, eight will receive master of arts degrees in education, four will receive master of arts degrees in psychology on pathway to doctorate in psychology, and six will receive their doctor degrees in psychology.

More than 1,000 family and friends are expected.

Faculty member Frank Price Rust III, Ph.D., will be honored by the university with the fourth annual Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Antioch University provides learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, economic, and environmental justice. It was founded in 1977 as one of five nationwide locations to provide both graduate degrees and bachelor’s completion programs at its thriving downtown campus.

Antioch University is a nonprofit, private, 501(c)3 organization and member of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

Click here for more information.

— Patti Teel represents Antioch University Santa Barbara.

