Antioch University to Explore Poverty, Homelessness in Santa Barbara at Free Forum

Antioch University Santa Barbara is launching a new community event series focusing on social issues. The first event, Antioch in Conversation: Documenting the Face of Homelessness & Poverty in Santa Barbara, takes place March 12. The event is free and open to the community.

Several short student documentary films will be shown to draw attention to the human face of poverty and homelessness in our community. Academy Award-winning documentarian Margaret Lazarus will speak about the impact of her social justice films, then participate in the panel discussion about poverty and homelessness, with questions and input invited from the audience. The panelists are:

» Margaret Lazarus, executive director of Cambridge Documentary Films

» Geoff Green, executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara

» Alice O’Connor, Ph.D., history professor and director of the UC Santa Barbara Washington Center

Antioch in Conversation: Documenting the Face of Homelessness & Poverty in Santa Barbara is free and takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, at Community Hall on the AUSB campus, 602 Anacapa St. The event is free. Click here for more event details, panelist profiles, and to RSVP.

AUSB designed Antioch in Conversation as way of cultivating interactive engagement and dialogue with the public about the social issues that affect our community. This first event capitalizes on the knowledge that documentaries and other forms of media are powerful tools that not only tell the stories of social injustice but can bring about awareness and demand social action. The student films chosen to be shown were created in the BA Communication & Media “Documentary Filmmaking” class at AUSB. Click here for more information about AUSB’s BA Program.

— Patti Teel is Antioch University Santa Barbara’s strategic communications director.