Antique, Decorative Arts Show Proceeds Fight Child Abuse

Antique and vintage dealers return to Earl Warren Showgrounds for the Antique, Decorative Arts & Vintage Show and Sale Oct. 13-15 to benefit CALM, the Child Abuse Mediation Listening program.

Be it garden artifacts, jewelry and accessories, period furniture, modernism, silver, glassware, basketry, rugs and tapestries, china and porcelain, Bakelite wares, vintage clothing or artwork, the show offers something for everyone.

The show benefits CALM, a nonprofit agency that focuses solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

In the North and South County, CALM offers safe, nonjudgmental, caring and therapy to strengthen children and their families who may be suffering the effects of abuse. More than 1000 individuals receive services from CALM each year.

An out-reach program also is available in schools throughout the county. Trained therapists talk with students, offering support and information. A speaker’s bureau reaches out into the communities giving education and further support.

More than 10,000 children, parents, teachers and community members participate in CALM’s prevention programs.

Show hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission at the door is $6/$5 with an ad online or in publications. Seniors are $5. Free parking is provided by CALM.

Earl Warren Showgrounds are at 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. For more, visit www.calmantiqueshows.com.

— April Thede for Calm Antiques Show.