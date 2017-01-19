Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:54 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Buying Something Old Will Benefit the Young

By April Thede for Calm Antiques Show | January 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The 2017 Antiques, Decorative Arts Show and Vintage Sale returns to Santa Barbara’s Earl Warren Showgrounds Jan. 27, 28 and 29. The event is a benefit for the Child Abuse Listening Mediation, a Santa Barbara nonprofit agency specializing in prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. More than 600 children and family members receive services from CALM each year.

For 25 years, the antiques show has hosted 80 of the West’s finest dealers selling everything from period furniture, garden artifacts, decorative accessories, paintings, silver, glassware, china, jewelry, porcelain, rugs and tapestries, vintage clothing and accessories and Americana, including American Folk Art. Merchandise is available for any budget.

In addition, Antique Rug Collection will be available for cleaning and restoration of handmade oriental rugs and carpets.

Show hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (new closing time). Admission at the door is $6/$5 with an ad, $5 for seniors (age 62 and up); children enter for free. One-time ticket purchase applies to all three days. Free parking is provided by CALM. Earl Warren is at Highway 101 and Las Positas Road.

For more information contact: April Thede, show manager, 898-9715 and visit www.calmantiqueshows.com.

Over 10,000 children, parents, teachers and community member participate in CALM’s prevention programs.

Future 2017 shows will be May 12, 13 and 14.

— April Thede Calm Antiques Show.

 
