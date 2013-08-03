Antoinette ‘Toni’ Borrello of Carpinteria, 1923-2013

Posted on August 3, 2013 | 2:16 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Antoinette "Toni" Borrello, age 90, of Carpinteria, California, passed away in peace and surrounded by family on Thursday, July 25, 2013 at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, CA.

Born on July 7, 1923, in Scottsdale, Arizona, she was the daughter of the late Vincente and Ambrosia Ramirez. Toni and her family moved to Carpinteria in 1938.

Toni was a kind, loving, hardworking woman with a big heart. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord and lending a helping hand to those in need. She set the spiritual example for her children and grandchildren by living the Word of Jesus Christ. Her life was an example of “me last and others first."

In her earlier years she thoroughly enjoyed volunteering her time to help Army soldiers during the war and serving as a proud member of the American Business Women's Association. She strongly believed in the promotion of women in the workplace and in education. She was an avid reader. Her favorite books were autobiographies and history. She also enjoyed many travels.

She met the love of her life, Anthony "Tony" Borrello, in 1954. They opened their first restaurant, Tony's Italian Restaurant, in 1962 in Carpinteria. It is still open today. Tony and Toni owned and operated three Italian restaurants in Santa Barbara County during their careers. They were an excellent team.

Toni’s enduring faith carried her through all of her challenges in life. Her love for her family was unconditional and unyielding. Toni lit up every room with her beautiful smile and laughter. Toni’s heart was kind, her mind fierce, and her spirit brave. Her legacy will live on in her family.

Preceded in passing by her loving husband of 20 years, Anthony Borrello, and son, Christopher Borrello, Toni is survived by her sister, Lucy Bellant; her children, Michael (Lucy) Borrello, Anna (William) de la Rosa, Susan (Dan) Dubé, Carla (Frank) Ramirez and daughter-in-law, Linda Borrello; grandchildren Ashley, Anthony, Michael Paul, Christopher, Theresa, Guillermo, Bernadette, Alexandrea, Danny, Francesca, Christopher, Natalie and Angelina; great-grandchildren Shane, Gianna, Alexa, Noah, Joseph, Evan, Natalie, Layla, Christopher and Isabella.

She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, and a Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1532 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria.