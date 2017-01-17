Antonia Gallardo Castillo of Santa Maria, 1937-2017

Posted on January 17, 2017 | 3:35 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Antonia Gallardo Castillo, 79, born Jan. 17, 1937, passed on Jan. 13, 2017. Ms. Castillo lived in Santa Maria since 1952, after moving from Wasco, Calif.

Immediately after settling into Santa Maria with her family of 10, Ms. Castillo began work in agriculture. Soon, she began her own family. Having 12 of her own children, Ms. Castillo became a devoted mother, as well as a member of the Revival Tabernacle church in Orcutt. Here, Ms. Castillo gained a spiritual family. Later she became a nanny into retirement.

She is preceded in death in by her parents and siblings: Angie Gallardo, Benjamin Romero, Epifanio Romero, Esther Romero, Pedro Romero and Ralph Romero. Ms. Castillo is survived by her brother Lawrence Romero. Of her 12 children, she is preceded in death by three of them, Carlos “Cayo” Valdez, John “Tar” Valdez and Stella Valdez.

Ms. Castillo is survived by her daughters Cecilia Ramos, Eva (Manuel) Yruegas and Mary Valdez; and sons Ralph (Elizabeth) Castillo, Henry (Elaine) Castillo, Peter (Lorraine) Valdez, Jose Castillo, Cesar Castillo and Felix (Elvira) Castillo.

Ms. Castillo was blessed with a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she loved.

At 10 am. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Revival Tabernacle church, 105 S. Broadway, will hold Ms. Castillo’s public viewing. At 11 a.m., her service will commence. She will be buried on the new side of Santa Maria cemetery.

— Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.