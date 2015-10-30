Antonio Aldapa of Santa Barbara, 1959-2015

Posted on October 30, 2015 | 9:06 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Antonio Aldapa, 55, of Santa Barbara died on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Antonio was born in Romita, Guanajuato, Mexico, on Nov. 20, 1959, to José Aldapa and Ofelia Vargas, and was a resident of Santa Barbara for over 40 years.

When Antonio came to the United States, he lived in Los Angeles with his cousin, Rosa, and he would make her breakfast every morning.

He developed a love for the kitchen, which led to his career as a cook for over 35 years in restaurants throughout Santa Barbara.

Initially, he traveled to visit his Tia “Cuca” in Camarillo before coming to Santa Barbara to put down his roots. He established the foundation for his younger brothers and that’s how the Aldapa family came to Santa Barbara.

Antonio loved people and always placed others before him. He enjoyed all types of music and had the largest CD collection ever.

At family gatherings, he was always in charge of the music and enjoyed cheering up the atmosphere with the greatest music out.

Antonio loved the sport of soccer, especially when Mexico was playing. He enjoyed barbecues and was the best cook ever. He loved his beautiful garden and taking care of his plants.

He was a big jokester and was always in a great mood. Antonio always had his video camera ready to capture all the fun moments and memories with his family.

He enjoyed taking walks and sharing stories about his past. He especially loved his grandkids.

Antonio was a wonderful son, a compassionate brother, a devoted father, a loving uncle and the greatest grandpa ever.

He is survived by his children, Cutberto Aldapa, Lisa Aldapa, Luis Aldapa and Daniel Aldapa; his brothers and sister, José (Elia) Aldapa, Pedro (Manuela) Aldapa, Rubén (Luz) Aldapa, Hector (Elva) Aldapa, Juanga (Rosa) Aldapa, Benito Aldapa and Araceli (José) Fonseca; his grandchildren, Nathan, Destiny and Emily Aldapa; and many nieces and nephews.

We will miss our Dad’s amazing smile and generous spirit.

A Rosary Service was held on Thursday, October 29, 2015. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m., both at Our Lady of Guadalupe where he was married.

Interment will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, at 11 a.m. at Goleta Cemetery, where he will be buried alongside of his beloved wife, Bertha Aldapa, who preceded him in death.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.